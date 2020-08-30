Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s film close to $ 40 million at the box office

Share it:

One word:

Tenet. And a single figure: (almost) 40 million dollars … For now. It’s been four days since Christopher Nolan’s latest movie debuted in theaters, and it seems he’s not doing so badly. Let’s see the details.

Deadline reports that between last Wednesday and tomorrow, Tenet could reach box office receipts of around $ 40 million.

At the moment, it seems that Warner Bros. is not inclined to spread the numbers of the box office, but according to market information gathered by the site, it seems that the film will actually be able to get closer to the forecasts of its debut previously released.

Not counting Canada among the countries that have already seen Tenet screened in theaters (because the numbers relating to those takings will end up in the accounts of the domestic release), there are 40 international markets to be taken into consideration for the calculations.

Taking into account all the limitations of the case, such as the reduction of seats available in the theater due to the obvious anti-COVID security measures, Korea, Italy and England would seem the countries in which the film seems to have gone the most (here in Italy Tenet took first position at the box office), followed by previews from Australia and possibly Taiwan (definitive numbers are awaited which will only be available at the end of this Sunday).

In any case, waiting for these figures to be confirmed or denied, even if Tenet were to be placed just below 40 million dollars, it would still be a positive sign for the industry.

