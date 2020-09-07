Tenet, Christopher Nolan reveals one of his favorite shots from the film

Share it:

Speaking during the recent podcast episode ReelBlend by CinemaBlend, Christopher Nolan he had the opportunity to go deep into the technical aspect of his amazing Tenet, focusing in particular on a recovery “disposable“on a boat, which apparently was also his favorite of the film.

The director explained: “This is one of my favorite shots of Tenet, which is also a bit disposable, and it’s the shot looking down from the bow of the boat at the waves rolling backwards. At that moment we were on this ice pick and we thought ‘let’s try to get the camera out there, somehow, to attach it to the side of the hull’. Hoyt and Ryan then found a small porthole on the side of the boat, and then built a track so they could just pull out the camera and use a stick to move it down. It was a surprisingly complicated take to get, but it’s one of those things I never thought I’d do with these cameras when I started using them for The Dark Knight, only time and experience allow you to use them like any other type. or chamber format, even if larger and more complex to handle “.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet among the inspiration for its title title from the homonymous word present in the Sator Square palindrome, the famous and recurring Latin inscription in the form of a magic square consisting of five words (SATOR, AREPO, TENET, OPERA, ROTAS) that form the same sentence when read from left to right, right to left, bottom to top or top to bottom.

The plot is set in the near future, when a war of apocalyptic proportions threatens to throw humanity on the brink of extinction: armed with a single word – Tenet – the Protagonist is involved in a mission in the twilight world of international espionage, which will see him confront the mysterious Russian oligarch Andrei Sator to try to prevent the conflict.

It took the director five years to write the script after reflecting on the central ideas of Tenet for over a decade. Principal photography has taken place in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the UK and the US starting May 2019, with the director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema which shot in 70mm and IMAX. Co-produced by Emma Thomas, wife of Christopher Nolan and longtime partner, the film is a co-production between the UK and the US and stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine e Kenneth Branagh.

