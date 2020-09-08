Entertainment

Tenet, Christopher Nolan can break even: this is how much he will have to collect

September 8, 2020
Lisa Durant
With a debut of over $ 20 million in US theaters, Tenet’s global box office has now reached a total of nearly $ 150 million. A great start when we consider the current situation, but how much will Christopher Nolan’s film have to make to break even?

According to most box office analysts, Tenet has one concrete possibility of reaching $ 500 million, which is the amount that Warner Bros. needs to recover the costs of production (about $ 200 million) and marketing.

“International results have so far been very good and could provide a first indicator of what to expect from North America, as major markets will eventually reopen and the film travels down a wide aisle with no real competition, and with a steady return of viewers in the time, including those who are not yet aware of the reopening of cinemas “ Boxoffice Pro’s Shawn Robbins explained.

Hoping that the situation will return to normal as soon as possible, they are certainly keeping tabs on the proceeds of Tenet also Universal Pictures e Disney, which next November are planning the release of the new 007 No Time To Die and the Marvel movie respectively Black Widow.

For more information, we refer you to our detailed explanation of Tenet.

