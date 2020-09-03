Tenet by Christopher Nolan: the short circuit of the image

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In Christopher Nolan’s cinema sometimes a short circuit is triggered that risks weakening him, weakening his absolute values. We refer to those moments of transition during which the images of his cinema become much weaker than his written word, and once skimmed by the dialogue of the actors, they return to the viewer a great sense of emptiness.

Perhaps because some of his ideas, in the passage from the paper to the set, appear so ambitious that it is impossible for him to just film them.

At that point, all that remains is to keep the public inside the story “forcing” the film to explain itself didactically, with characters who seem to be on the verge of having to read some information brochures and struggle to leaf through the pages so as not to miss the train, which meanwhile continues to go indifferent.

In Tenet, things don’t work that way. The third chapter of what we could define an ideal saga of time, which also includes the previous ones Inception e Interstellar, shows us a completely new Nolan in some respects, which as the film goes both forward and backward.

Forward because, with his script openly inspired by the 007 franchise he loves so much, he aims to continue his personal conceptual revolution of film genres (in this case the spy movie). Backwards because, in the search for essentiality, he always tries to avoid the verbose by picking up the baton of the work done in Dunkirk.

Don’t try to understand, follow your instincts

With a brutal montage Tenet cuts out at a frenzied pace the adventure of its protagonists, archetypes-Bondians licensed to reverse the circuit of the image.

They move in the field of a staging capable of opening a new point of view on the world, with the ability to completely ignore the superfluous to become only action, entertainment and cinema.

The dry essentiality of Dunkirk is evident right away: the film never stops, the basic notions that Nolan must impart to his audience are a pebble to be removed from the shoe and no longer the bread crumbs to follow to get to the exit of the labyrinth.

When they arrive they do so in compliance with the canons and timing of the spy movie, without ever overflowing into intrusiveness.

For example, Inception he tried to mask this need for speech and explanation much better than Interstellar (a film in which Matthew McConaughey’s monologue once he enters Gargantua is very useful to the viewer) because he reasoned at the base like a caper movie.

The canonical scenes of the setting of the robbery typical of that genre were replaced with dialogues conceived for the sole purpose of explaining to the viewer the functioning of the world in which the work is set.

Unlike Inception, Tenet has no allegorical ambitions nor does he seem interested in explaining himself continuously.

Nolan’s “game” world is built in front of the spectator mainly using images, with specific clues (such as respirators, or body movements, the red chain) that already make the more attentive eye guess that part of what happens on the screen is proceeding in the “wrong” direction.

Only once it reaches one of its few moments of pause will the film let us know that those oxygen masks have a very specific purpose, but the viewer is already used to seeing them everywhere and joining the various points at that point it is up to he.

It is not that the explanations are not there, of course, but surely that dramatic charge is not set up around them Inception and in Interstellar ended up giving them great relevance.

Here, on the other hand, Nolan uses the same mechanism based on the points of view of the staging developed in Dunkirk.

A new Nolan?

The dawn of a new Christopher Nolan may have come, one who, after being often called a cold director, decides to definitively embrace the impersonal side of his way of conceiving art to carve out even greater freedom.

In this sense, the choice to rob the public of an emotional counterpart is clearly evident in decision to depersonalize all the protagonists, who either don’t have a name (John David Washington is The Protagonist) or don’t have a background (or if they do, it’s pure archetype).

There is no longer the drama of a husband whose heart is broken by his wife’s suicide that he himself has driven mad, nor that of a father forced to abandon his daughter to explore the universe in search of a new home for her and all. humanity, but only anonymous soldiers lost in their war, exactly as it happened in Dunkirk.

And both wars, although different, are Nolan’s: perhaps, even, both Inception and Interstellar should be re-evaluated in the light of Dunkirk and Tenet, given the increasingly uncertain role that the author is reserving for scripts in a sort of act of intellectual honesty in the making.

It is a curious choice, which will legitimately divide those who love a good story from those who want to enjoy beautiful images, and that perhaps it will force the Nolan style to remain forever unfinished, but it is undoubtedly also a strong choice, a clean cut.

Certainly Tenet is proof that Nolan’s visual talent can do without the narrative one: come Dunkirk managed to make large-scale war scenes look original and never seen before, so this James Bond in sci-fi sauce is able to invent visual dynamics and staging concepts, based only on rewind but which at the same time they have no equals or terms of comparison in the history of cinema.

If some ideas of Inception e Interstellar they dated among others to Matrix it’s at 2001: A Space Odyssey, Tenet’s fights aren’t what we already know because they never seem to, car chases do not evoke distant relatives nor are they indebted to sequences already seen elsewhere, the complex final sequence is and will always remain unique.

John David Washington’s glances, Robert Pattinson’s deuteragonist smile and that red string are enough to say everything there is to say about their friendship, as well as the close-up on the Protagonist upon entering the inverted world is enough to to summarise the degree of amazement the film wants to achieve.

It brings to mind what must have conquered the faces of de viewers The exit from the Lumière workshops, the first film ever shown to an audience, when the human eye saw something that had never really appeared before.