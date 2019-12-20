         'Tenet': Awesome trailer of the new Christopher Nolan, his most ambitious film so far

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At last! When all the news revolves around the premiere of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', Warner has presented the highly anticipated trailer from 'Tenet', the new film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. Remember that the date of your arrival at the cinemas is the July 17th 2020. Only seven months of waiting …

International spies and time travel

The advance of 'Tenet', as spectacular and intriguing as expected of Nolan, comes a day after EW has launched the first official images, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. He has also published a statement by Nolan where he states that 'Tenet' is his most ambitious movie so far.

"We are jumping from the point of view of a spy film, but we are going to a number of different places. We are crossing several different genres in an exciting and fresh way, I hope. Emma (Thomas) and I have launched many productions of large scale, but this is certainly the largest in terms of international reach.We shot in seven countries, everywhere, with a wide cast and huge sequences of action.There is no doubt, this is the most ambitious film we have made. "

The filmmaker did not want to reveal details of the plot but he clarified that John David Washington plays the hero of 'Tenet' and highlighted his physical ability: "He is an immensely talented and physically gifted actor. He is an athlete and very difficult to follow for anyone, including the different vehicles from where we shot him: cars and helicopters (laughs). This guy really moves".

It should be noted that Denzel Washington's son was a soccer player before focusing on acting – he is currently known for starring in 'KKKlan Infiltrator' ('BlacKkKlansman') -. Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael CaineAaron Taylor-Johnson, Dimple Kapadia, Clémence Poésy and Dimesh Patel ('Yesterday'), among others, accompany Washington on screen.

Hoyte van Hoytema repeat with Christopher Nolan as the main responsible for photography while Ludwig Göransson (Oscar winner for 'Black Panther') deals with music, replacing the usual Hans Zimmer. In the case of the director of the Dark Knight trilogy, 'Origen' ('Inception'), 'Interstellar' or 'Dunkirk', it is hard to imagine what he has prepared for us when he says it is his greatest film to date. Of course, with this trailer you already have us looking forward to the day of the premiere …

'Tenet' dubbed Spanish trailer