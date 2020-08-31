Tenet, accident in Singapore during the viewing: two spectators injured

Share it:

As reported Variety, two people were injured during a screening of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet a Singapore. The two were hit by heavy debris after the ceiling collapsed before their eyes, though fortunately only partially. The accident occurred at the Shaw Theatre NEX Mall.

It all happened just before 5pm hall 6 of the Multiplex. It appears that a large section of the ventilation shaft above the room has given way, crashing into the false ceiling and finally into the spectators. A regular movie goer, called Venkat, he told the microphones of Must Share News:

“It hurt me because a piece of the false ceiling splattered and hit my head. My heart was beating very fast. It was a big source of confusion because we initially thought the crash was coming from the speakers behind us. “.

Channel New Asia instead reported: “Unfortunately two customers were injured. They were immediately followed by our staff and later by the paramedics who arrived on the spot. Having ascertained the severity of some injuries and also for further investigations, they were finally taken to hospital“.

The cinema has now been closed until further notice, presumably to fix the damage and also check everything is up to standard.