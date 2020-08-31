Tenet, 10 curiosities to know about the cast of the new Christopher Nolan film

Share it:

Christopher Nolan’s surprising and divisive Tenet is finally out in Italian cinemas after months of anticipation and anticipation, and fans of the director of Inception e Dunkirk can finally enjoy the author’s new cinematic puzzle, with a stellar cast of which we report today 10 curiosities.

Here they are:

1. Robert Pattinson held his audition for Batman while filming the film. He did not mention it with Nolan but in the end it came out and the two never talked about it until the conclusion of the work.

2. Michael Caine is Nolan’s most reused actor. With him he shot the Dark Knight Trilogy, The Prestige, Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk (voice only). Eight films.

3. Elizabeth Debicki’s performance in The Great Gatsby with Leonardo DiCaprio was included in the 50 Most Important Performances of the Last Decade.

4. Aside from the lead role in Spike Lee’s BlackKklansman, Tenet is the second feature film ever shot by the actor (third, if we include the cameo as a toddler in Malcolm X).

5. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s character was kept under wraps until the end of the promotional campaign. The most secret of the film.

6. Kenneth Branagh has 5 Oscar nominations for Henry V (two), Hamlet, Marilyn and for a short film,

7. Clemence Poesy is best known in France for two television series, Genius and The Tunnel. Curiosity wants that she also participated as Pattinson in the Harry Potter saga as Fleur Delacour.

8. Robert Pattinson has amassed tremendous experience and talent working with some of the best independent directors in the business.

9. Sammy’s performer is Wes Chatham, who Hunger Games fans will have recognized as the actor who puts the face of Castor.

10. Elizabeth Debicki was about to land the role of Tina Goldstein in Fantastic Beasts. He was on the final shortlist along with Katherine Waterson and Kate Upton

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet among the inspiration for its title title from the homonymous word present in the Sator Square palindrome, the famous and recurring Latin inscription in the form of a magic square consisting of five words (SATOR, AREPO, TENET, OPERA, ROTAS) that form the same sentence when read from left to right, right to left, bottom to top or top to bottom.

The plot is set in the near future, when a war of apocalyptic proportions threatens to throw humanity on the brink of extinction: armed with a single word – Tenet – the Protagonist is involved in a mission in the twilight world of international espionage, which will see him confront the mysterious Russian oligarch Andrei Sator to try to prevent the conflict.

It took the director five years to write the script after reflecting on the central ideas of Tenet for over a decade. Principal photography has taken place in Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the UK and the US starting May 2019, with the director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema which shot in 70mm and IMAX. Co-produced by Emma Thomas, wife of Christopher Nolan and longtime partner, the film is a co-production between the UK and the US and stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Himesh Patel, Michael Caine e Kenneth Branagh.

For other insights, we refer you to Christopher Nolan’s exegesis on cinema and to the preview review of Tenet, strictly no-spoiler.