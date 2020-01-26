Tenderness alert! That's how adorable Enrique Iglesias's twins look at 2 years old

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are one of the most stable couples in the international show, and the celebrities have been together for more than 15 years.

In 2017 the couple surprised the world by announcing the birth of their twins Lucy and Nicholas.

New parents welcomed their adorable children on Saturday, December 16 in Miami.

Now, Lucy and Nicholas's proud mom showed in a video on her Instagram account how the 2 year olds have grown up.

In the video, the former tennis player also took the opportunity to wish a happy new year:

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova met in the filming of the video "Escape" during 2001 and since then the couple has not separated.