Tencent wants to buy all of Funcom

A new publication on the official website of Funcom, which seems to be addressed to its shareholders and also to the followers of the work of Norwegian developers, warns that Tencent has publicly shown interest in buying the entire company.

Tencent Chinese currently own 29% of Funcom's shares and appear to be interested in taking over the rest. This news does not worry much to those responsible for Conan Exiles who are currently working on adapting Dune to the video game.

"We have a great relationship with Tencent as our biggest investors and we are excited for this opportunity. We will continue to develop great video games that people from all over the world will play and we believe that Tencent's support will take Funcom to the next level. Tencent will provide Funcom with operational support with its vast knowledge as leaders in the field of videogames".

The company was clear that the Chinese will offer 27.3% more of the market price of Funcom shares to all shareholders, who are "free to accept the offer", according to the statement issued.

The purchase will not affect in any way the future development of games such as Conan Exiles, Secret World Legends, Age of Conan, and Anarchy Online, as promised by the Norwegians.

Similarly, it has been commented that the objectives set for the new Dune-based video game have increased in ambition, so we can expect an even more vast title than originally planned.

Funcom has been operating since 1993 and at this time they have earned a considerable reputation for their adaptations of the Conan franchise to the world of videogames and for their commitment to the large open worlds oriented to multiplayer experiences. His last work was Conan Exiles, currently one of the main references in the genre of survival games where reasaplands such as Ark, Rust or DayZ among others.