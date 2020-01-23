Tencent is about to acquire Funcom, developers of Conan Exiles

Share it:

After buying 29% of time ago Funcom and become its majority shareholder, the colossus Tencent is attempting the complete acquisition of the Norwegian development studio, author of titles such as Conan Exiles (here our review of Conan Exiles), Secret World Legends, Age of Conan and Anarchy Online.

The same company announced it through its website: "Tencent today announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all the shares of the Norwegian developer Funcom."

Tencent, is a real giant of online games, is a shareholder of many important video game developers, such as Riot Games, Epic, Supercell, Ubisoft, Paradox and Frontier (here you can learn more about all the companies in which Tencent has invested). In addition, as mentioned, it already owns 29% of Funcom shares, and the news of the potential acquisition was welcomed by the CEO himself, Rui Casais.

"We have a great relationship with Tencent as our majority shareholder, and we are excited about this opportunity. We will continue to develop great titles played around the world, and we believe that Tencent's support can take Funcom to the next level."

If the deal were to go through, the developers would maintain their independence and continue to support their flagship titles. What do you think of the situation?