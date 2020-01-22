Tencent could buy Ubisoft in 2020 according to the Nielsen agency

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Joost van Dreunen, head of the gaming segment analysis of the Nielsen agency, speculates a possible purchase of Ubisoft by the Chinese giant Tencent during 2020.

"Tencent will buy Ubisoft in 2020, the company already owns a share of the French publisher and the contents of the transalpine company seem very popular with Chinese players."

This is the motivation behind Joost van Dreunen's prediction, who makes it known that Ubisoft is currently worth about seven billion dollars, down after the commercial flop of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, an event that prompted the company led by Yves Guillemot to revise its editorial line, giving way to a series of restructuring and internal changes with the aim of facing a market in the best possible way increasingly competitive.

According to van Dreunen the acquisition could cost Tencent ten billion dollars, it must be said, however, that Guillemot has fought hard to reject the acquisition moves by the giant Vivendi, the founder of the French house does not seem willing to sell the company and he is willing to do anything maintain independence.