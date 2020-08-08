Tencent and the ban in the US: video games like LoL will not be affected

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the last few days there has been talk of the will of Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, to ban some particularly relevant Chinese companies such as Tencent, giant of the videogame world, e ByteDance, linked to TikTok.

The shadow of these measures has made many video game enthusiasts tremble and not only, but it seems that at least for the moment there is nothing to fear. According to the latest information released on the net, the Tencent ban would concern exclusively WeChat, a platform widely used especially in China to make payments.

In short, if you feared a blockade of Tencent games in the West, you can sleep peacefully. We remind you that Tencent is a real giant in the world of the videogame industry and has its hands in the dough everywhere. Among the companies in which the Chinese company has invested we find Epic Games, Ubisoft, Riot Games, Super Cell and many others.

About the Chinese company, we remind you that she is behind the new Pokémon Unite, the new MOBA based on Nintendo monsters announced in one of the last events of the Big N and which will arrive in the coming months on Switch and Android devices and iOS.