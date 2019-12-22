Ten games on offer on Amazon.it for Christmas, the discounts of 20 December

Share it:

Amazon Gaming Week of December 2019 continues until 22 December with many discounts on the best video games for Christmas. We have selected ten stocks for sale at extremely affordable prices, including FIFA 20, F1 2019, Judgment and Days Gone, just to name a few.

Also worth mentioning Fallout 76 Special Edition for 19.99 euros and Life ls Strange Before the Storm at 18.99 euros, in both cases certainly competitive prices and among the lowest recorded in recent months. Below is our selection for today.

To be reported Fallout 76 Special Edition for sale for 19.99 eurosthe price of Life is Strange Before the Storm is also particularly competitive. For less than 50 euros, it is possible to buy more recent titles such as Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Need for Speed ​​Heat.

As usual, we invite you to take advantage of the Amazon.it offers if you have found any discount to your liking, in periods of great commercial turnout such as Christmas, the products indicated they may soon be sold out on the site and it is not said that the restocking in the catalog is quick, considering the imminent arrival of the end of year holidays.