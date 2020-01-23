Temtem: this is how your particular Type Table works

Share it:

The sensation of the moment in relation to video games is called Temtem. This Spanish study MMO Crema Games Pick up the Pokémon formula of capture and combat of creatures, with a twist that can be seen since you choose your initial Temtem and explain the weaknesses and strengths of its kind.

Temtem has its own type table with 12 variants. Some of them like Fire or Earth will coincide with Pokémon and more or less we will have the lesson learned, but the inclusion of others such as Crystal or Digital will make things a little more difficult, although we can always go to the combat interface to know if our attack will cause duplicate or reduced damage.

The 12 types he has at the moment are the following:

Neutral

Fire

Nature

Water

Electric

Mental

land

Wind

Crystal

Digital

Melee

Toxic

As a quick reference you can use this image above to know with what type you should attack another. If you want even more information, then we tell you the pros and cons of each of the different Temtems.

Neutral

Effective against: None (deal 1x damage)

Ineffective against: Mental (deals 0.5x damage)

Resistant against: None (receive 1x damage)

Weak against: Mental (take 2x damage)

Fire

Effective against: Nature and Crystal (deal 2x damage)

Ineffective against: Fire, Water and Earth (deal 0.5x damage)

Resistant against: Fire, Nature and Crystal (receive 0.5x damage)

Weak against: Water and Earth (take 2x damage)

Nature

Effective against: Water and Earth (deal 2x damage)

Ineffective against: Fire, Nature and Toxic (do 0.5x damage)

Resistant against: Water, Nature and Electric (receive 0.5x damage)

Weak against: Fire and Toxic (take 2x damage)

Water

Effective against: Fire, Earth and Digital (deal 2x damage)

Ineffective against: Water, Nature and Toxic (do 0.5x damage)

Resistant against: Fire, Water and Earth (receive 0.5x damage)

Weak against: Nature, Electric and Toxic (receive 2x damage)

Electric

Effective against: Water, Mental, Wind and Digital (deal 2x damage)

Ineffective against: Nature, Electric, Earth and Crystal (deals 0.5x damage)

Resistant against: Electric and Wind (receive 0.5x damage)

Weak against: Earth and Crystal (take 2x damage)

Mental

Effective against: Neutral and Melee (deal 2x damage)

Ineffective against: Crystal (deals 0.5x damage)

Resistant against: Neutral and Melee (take 0.5x damage)

Weak against: Electric, Digital and Crystal (take 2x damage)

land

Effective against: Fire, Electric and Crystal (deal 2x damage)

Ineffective against: Water, Nature and Wind (deal 0.5x damage)

Resistant against: Fire, Electric, Crystal and Toxic (receive 0.5x damage)

Weak against: Nature, Wind and Melee (take 2x damage)

Wind

Effective against: Earth and Toxic (deal 2x damage)

Ineffective against: Electric and Wind (deal 0.5x damage)

Resistant against: Earth and Wind (receive 0.5x damage)

Weak against: Electric (take 2x damage)

Crystal

Effective against: Electric and Mental (deal 2x damage)

Ineffective against: Fire and Earth (deal 0.5x damage)

Resistant against: Electric, Mental and Toxic (receive 0.5x damage)

Weak against: Fire, Earth and Melee (take 2x damage)

Digital

Effective against: Mental, Digital and Melee (deal 2x damage)

Ineffective against: None (deal 1x damage)

Resistant against: Toxic (receive 0.5x damage)

Weak against: Water, Electric and Digital (take 2x damage)

Melee

Effective against: Earth and Crystal (deal 2x damage)

Ineffective against: Mental and Melee (deal 0.5x damage)

Resistant against: Melee (take 0.5x damage)

Weak against: Mental and Digital (take 2x damage)

Toxic