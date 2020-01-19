Temtem, the Spanish game inspired by Pokémon, is shown in a new trailer

Share it:

More than twenty years ago the Pokémon saga came to our Game Boy. Since then, the Game Freak franchise has not stopped growing. With that same passion, Crema Games, a Spanish studio based in Madrid, wanted to pay tribute to these creatures with their own video game. They have never hidden Temtem It is a production inspired by Pokémon, although with its own peculiarities. Some of them can be seen in the video on these lines.

As you can see, Crema has given relevance to the tactical aspects and the benefits of the parenting system. They are mentioned at Luma creatures, which come to be the shiny Pokémon, and there is also a small outline of what will be the stage for endgame. Where can the Luma be captured? The answer, in the video itself.



All ready for early access

While the study is working on improving the product for its launch in early access, which will take place on January 21, a series of tests have been carried out so that everything works properly. Of course, those who have tried it will have discovered that it is not possible to save the progress facing the version that will come out in a few days.

The project, which was successful thanks to a successful micromanagement campaign In Kickstarter (more than 11,700 people raised $ 573,900), it has been developed with a team of about 20 people. In May 2019, the development process was approximately 30%, although the final launch date is still scheduled for the second half of 2020.

As in the saga of The Pokémon Company, Temtem will make us choose between 3 initial creatures, each of them of a different type. This is Crystle, Smazee and Houchic, as we already specified in MeriStation. In total there will be 76 animals available that we can hunt and use in combat.

Temtem will be available in PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

