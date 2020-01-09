TemTem: the launch date in early access is approaching, here's how to access it

Share it:

The launch date for the early access version of TemTem is now upon us and players will soon be able to immerse themselves in the atmospheres of this game strongly inspired by the world of Pokémon, which however reserves some management dynamics similar to those of Animal Crossing.

This role-playing adventure, seasoned with MMO elements, will bring "tamers" from all over the world to explore the Airborne archipelago looking for TemTems, fantasy animals that recall the features of the well-known Pokémon. Players will be able to live their adventures alone or in a cooperative, training their TemTems and challenging their opponents. The game oIt will then offer some management dynamics: you can in fact build your own home, as well as customize the equipment with materials of all kinds.

To access the early access of TemTem for PC (still in alpha version), which will be released on January 21, 2020 on Steam, you will need to pre-order the game. However, if you want to try the game without paying anything, you can try signing up for the TemTem stress test via the Humble Bundle website. There will be three slots: Saturday 11 January at 19:00, Friday 17 January at 20:00 and Sunday 19 January at 18:00. TemTem will also be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later in the year.

All fans of Pokémon are warned. Those who have been disappointed by the latest game proposal from Game Freak, Pokémon Sword and Shield, will be able to try the ransom with the adventure of CremaGames.