TemTem: the latest update fixes problems for coop

A few days after the TemTem update that drastically reduces the queues to the servers, the Crema Games team publishes a new patch for the Pokémon-inspired title that aims to fix numerous bugs.

Thanks to the update in question, we will no longer receive an error by trying to participate in one cooperative session with a friend. From now on we will receive an error message only if the user we want to join is not around and the message will show the correct text. Another important fix concerns the bug that involves the very first battle with TemTem, during which the game crashed for several users preventing it from continuing on the adventure. There are also some small tweaks to the textures of Barnshee, Anahir is Orphyll. To read the entire update changelog you can take a look at the developer tweet that you find at the bottom of the news.

We remind you that TemTem is currently available in Early Access on Steam and, over the next few months, it should also arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

In case you have recently purchased the title, we invite you to read our guide with the tips to start playing TemTem.