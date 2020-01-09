Temtem: schedules and how to sign up for your closed Alpha

Share it:

In a note received for being project backers, Crema Games indicates that after 13 months of uninterrupted support and access to the Alpha of Temtem, are prepared to close access to this test with a series of “stress tests”(Stress test) through which they can test the maximum capacity of their servers and identify potential problems that could arise in the game before launching it to the public in their Early access (Early Access).

How to sign up for the closed Temtem Alpha?

Although they have been in this state for more than a year, the servers of Temtem, the Spanish PokémonThey are still accessible to all players who want to try the game before they close it to make final checks. Specifically, those interested should access the official Temtem website in order to register their email in the indicated place (lower area of ​​the screen, under the video). After that, they will receive an email with a password that they can enter in Steam in order to access the stress test the following days and times:

January 11: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. (CET)

January 17: 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. (CET)

January 19: 6pm – 8pm (CET)

From Crema Games remember that accessing the game stress test will not give us access to the game once it is released and The progress we make will not be saved for the final version. Of course, it will help us to test the title and the options it offers in order to convince us to become part of the Temtem universe once Early Access reaches the platforms where it has been announced that the title will be available: PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. We remember that we have already been able to see the appearance and characteristics of the 3 initial Temtem, in order to begin to choose which of them we want to accompany us in the adventure.

Source: Crema Games note to backers