Temtem presents its initial creatures in a new trailer

December 20, 2019
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
The Crema studio has never hidden that Temtem It is strongly inspired by Pokémon and another proof that this is chaos is that the adventure begins with three initial creatures from which we must choose.

These three initials have their own trailer. They are Crystle, Smazee and Houchic and are presented in this video where you can see their skills and their appearance. They are adorable, that cannot be denied.

Temtem is one of the most successful projects in the history of Kickstarter (he got more than half a million euros) and promises to make a lot of noise when he enters Steam early access on January 21, 2020.

The game will contain a campaasapland that can be played alone and cooperatively, but where it promises to shine is in the competitive scene, because by offering an open world online the possibilities are endless.

