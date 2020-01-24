TemTem: no more queues to servers with the new update

Share it:

The small team responsible for the development of TemTem, Steam game available a few days ago in Early Access, was invaded by many players curious to try the "clone" of Pokémon for PC and was unable to withstand the incredible flow of users, who they knocked out the servers. Fortunately, the new update should fix it all.

The patch in question, available from late afternoon on the Valve client, fixes several bugs like the one that makes the player lose objects following a disconnection or allows him, through the exploitation of a exploit, to escape the struggles against an NPC. Do not miss some adjustments to the cooperative mode, which we remind you allows users to play the entire game with a friend and trade their monsters. The strong point of the new version of the game, however, is theexpansion of servers, which are not yet at 100% of their capacity (you can read it below in one of the messages published on the official Twitter profile), which will only be reached in the next few hours. In any case, you should now have much less problems starting the game and, above all, you shouldn't run into annoying disconnections from the game.