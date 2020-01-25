TemTem: how to add new friends and play in co-op

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In TemTem you can add new friends and play co-op in their company. In this mini-guide we explain how to do it, showing you all the steps to follow for add friends in the new MMORPG of Crema Games inspired by Pokemon.

If you have already chosen your starter (if you have not done so, consult our guide that explains who to choose between Crystle, Smazee and Houchic), you are ready to start your adventure and find new friends to add to your contact list. Let's see how.

How to add new friends in TemTem

First you have to open the game menu by pressing the button Tab. As you can see in the image below, a list with various options will be displayed on the left side of the screen: select the icon in the shape of two people, then scroll down and select the "Friends" item.

All your friends currently online will be shown on the right. Of course, at first this list will be empty, since you haven't added any players to your contact list yet. To add a new friend, simply click on "Tamer Search" and enter the Tamer ID or the name of the player you are looking for.

How to find the Tamer ID and Player Name in TemTem

To add a new friend, therefore, you need to know theTamer ID or the first name of that player. Likewise, if another player wants to add you as a friend, they will need to know your ID or name. But where do you have to look to find this information?

To know your Tamer ID and your name you have to open the game menu again with the Tab key, this time selecting the head icon. From here, inspect your profile by clicking on your name (under the ID Badge, the first icon in the list), and you will be able to see the ID Tamer associated with your profile, with its name.

How to play TemTem in co-op

After you have added some users to your friends list, to play co-op TemTem you just have to select "Friends" again, see if there are any friends online and finally click on the ones you want to play with online.

If you need other useful tips for the game, don't forget to consult our guide to the types of monsters available in TemTem.