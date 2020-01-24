Temtem: How are sales on Steam going in the first few days?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Temtem it came out this week on Steam in Early Access, after a Beta phase that was quite successful. But how exactly are sales going in these first few days of marketing?

In the absence of certain data we can only rely on SteamSpy, according to which Temtem falls within the range 200,000 / 500,000 downloads, with a maximum peak of 33,000 players simultaneously.

They are certainly not very high numbers but it seems that Tetem started off on the right foot, at least judging also by the reviews on Steam and by the overall rating "Very Positive" out of a total of 4,505 opinions. Many reviews come from regular players of the Pokemon series who praise the gameplay mechanics and the design of the creatures, cured in every aspect.

At the launch of the game on January 21, they occurred numerous server crashes and long waits at startup, these problems have been solved with the latest update of Temtem which has completely eliminated the queue system thus making access much more streamlined and faster.

The development team is continuing to work to solve the main problems and add new content, Temtem is still in Early Access and is available for the moment only on PC with the promise of a console debut in the next future.