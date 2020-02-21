Temtem has already sold more than half a million units

Share it:

Crema Games is in luck. Your video game Temtem, now available in the Early Access phase for Steam has exceeded half a million copies sold for this MMORPG that collects the Pokémon capture, exchange and combat formula.

To celebrate, they have shared a curious infographic with some of the game usage data in this month since it was put on sale as Early Access, which serves to better understand how users are exploring the Omninesia air archipelago, the most popular creatures, etc.

The most dangerous wild Temtem is Skunch, who has achieved a total of 36,569 KOs to date.

The number of eggs incubated amounts to 1,418,517 (some are not yet born).

The most used item in the competitive is Kimu

On the other hand, the most banned in the multiplayer has been Volared, who also holds the honor of being the one who has least appeared in the wild.

A total of 369,035 players lost their first battle against Max in one fell swoop.

233,155 users lost against Sofia, the leader of the Dojo de Arissola.

5.42% of the players have a Luma Temtem (shiny), which increases the total of these rare creatures to 32,711 among all players.

Toxolotl and Raican are the Temtem that have less appeared in Luma variant.

The Crema Games team, as well as Humble Bundle, Temtem publishers have announced that very soon they will announce their roadmap of content from the current version to the 1.0 release official (will reach more platforms) next year.

If you want to make the jump to Temtem, but you are not sure if it will be your type of game, you can read our impressions before buying it, wait for the free tests or go studying its peculiar type table, which is not as similar to Pokémon as you could think.