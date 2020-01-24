TemTem: guide to all creature statistics

Share it:

TemTem's Early Access has been available for several hours now and, despite some problems accessing the servers, everything seems to be going in the right direction. If you are about to venture into the colorful world of this MMO and have already read our guide to the TemTem starters, here are some tips on statistics of monsters.

Each TemTem has eight different statistics and based on the values ​​assigned to each of them depends on the creature's effectiveness in battle. It should be noted that the only way to increase the values ​​of each parameter is to use the TemTem in battle to make it accumulate experience points and increase its level.

Here is the list of all the statistics in the game and their meaning:

HP: indicates the maximum amount of health points of the TemTem

indicates the maximum amount of health points of the TemTem SP: similarly to HP, the SP determine the stamina supplied to the monster, necessary to perform the various moves

similarly to HP, the SP determine the stamina supplied to the monster, necessary to perform the various moves SPD: indicates the speed of the TemTem and, consequently, the speed with which the actions are performed during a fight

indicates the speed of the TemTem and, consequently, the speed with which the actions are performed during a fight ATK: establishes the monster's attack power and determines the physical damage dealt with attacks of this type

establishes the monster's attack power and determines the physical damage dealt with attacks of this type SPATK : indicates the value of the special attack, or the attack power of special moves

: indicates the value of the special attack, or the attack power of special moves DEF: corresponds to defense and allows TemTem to absorb more damage (from physical attacks only)

corresponds to defense and allows TemTem to absorb more damage (from physical attacks only) SPDEF: special defense allows the monster to take more damage when hit by special moves

The parameters should also be added to these parameters SV (Single Value) and i TV (Trained Value)which are also very important. The SV can have a value between 1 and 50 and, based on this number, it is established when quickly the TemTem is able to enhance a given statistic. TVs, unlike SVs, are not automatically assigned and can be increased simply by fighting. The various TV values ​​are modified by facing certain species of TemTem and at the highest levels (1,000 is the maximum total value, 500 is the cap of each single statistic) you can speed up the process of strengthening specific parameters.