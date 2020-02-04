TemTem Guide: how and where to capture Oceara and Nessla

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Oceara is Nessla are two of TemTem's most coveted and powerful creatures, the new MMORPG Crema Games inspired by Pokemon. In this mini-guide we show you where to find them, so you can catch them and add them to your team.

Although most of the TemTem can be found in the wild, some of the rarer creatures are only captured at specific points on the map. These include Oceara and Nessla, most likely two of the game's strongest Water-type TemTems.

Before explaining where to catch them, we point out that to reach both you need the surfboard, item that you will unlock after defeating Sophia in the game's first Dojo.

Where to catch Oceara in TemTem

If you want to reach the spawn location of Oceara, you must first use your surfboard near Bricel De Mar. Then head north until you reach a cave easily visible from the outside. Enter the cave and follow the straight path that leads to the secret pond: this is where you can find Oceara.

There is a 5% chance of encountering the creature, which is why you may need to turn around a bit before seeing it. If you need a visual reference to understand how to reach the secret pond, watch the video at the top starting from minute 2:45.

Where to catch Nessla in TemTem

Nessla can be found in the small pond above cliffs of Thallasian, as you can see in the video proposed at the beginning starting from the minute 7:25. Again, there is only a 5% chance of spotting it, which is why it may take a little patience.

Recall that Oceara is a type of Pure Water, while Nessla is a type of Electric Water. Both are very powerful and can be of great help on several occasions. In this regard, to find out more, we refer you to our guide on the types of TemTem and their weaknesses.

You are having fun with the new MMORPG from Crema Games inspired by Pokemon? Did you know that it is possible to play TemTem in co-op?