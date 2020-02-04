TemTem: first wave of ban for the Pokémon-inspired game

A little over a week after the launch of TemTem in the Early Access of Steam, the game development team has already been forced to carry out a first wave of ban.
According to what was stated by Crema Games on the game's official Twitter account, more than 100 players are banned. It would seem that not only those who have made use of are among these users tricks, but also those who have abused exploit is glitch able to confer advantage of any kind. Initially, the team's messages were very harsh towards the incorrect users, who were denied a more detailed explanation of the ban so as to avoid that they could invent themselves and create new techniques to deceive the developers. However, it seems that something has changed and, from the last tweet, it emerges that it is now possible to ask for clarifications regarding the ban by simply sending an email. In any case, it seems that each ban was made after a careful analysis and, according to the developers, it is difficult that someone could have been excluded from the game by mistake.
We remind you that, since the game is in Early Access, there are still many problems to be solved and the development team is proceeding to publish updates of TemTem with a certain frequency, such as that of the other day which has finally solved some problems related to the cooperative online.
The team spent all morning checking banned accounts and player accounts saying "they didn't do anything illegal". We re-checked over 100 accounts.
Every single one of them was a legit ban.
– Temtem (@PlayTemtem) February 3, 2020
And no, you're not going to get banned for casually finding a bug or an exploit. Only players intentionally and repeatedly ABUSING exploits are banned.
If you play in a regular way you're OK. We've made 100% sure before doing any bans and every data we've checked confirms that.
– Temtem (@PlayTemtem) February 3, 2020
We've decided to review ban appeals, even though every single one of the ones we checked are legit. Like you said, having a "no appeal" policy is not good.
So, you can contact us on [email protected]
Put "Ban appeal" as the subject and include your ingame ID or username.
– Temtem (@PlayTemtem) February 3, 2020
