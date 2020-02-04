TemTem: first wave of ban for the Pokémon-inspired game

Share it:

A little over a week after the launch of TemTem in the Early Access of Steam, the game development team has already been forced to carry out a first wave of ban.

According to what was stated by Crema Games on the game's official Twitter account, more than 100 players are banned. It would seem that not only those who have made use of are among these users tricks, but also those who have abused exploit is glitch able to confer advantage of any kind. Initially, the team's messages were very harsh towards the incorrect users, who were denied a more detailed explanation of the ban so as to avoid that they could invent themselves and create new techniques to deceive the developers. However, it seems that something has changed and, from the last tweet, it emerges that it is now possible to ask for clarifications regarding the ban by simply sending an email. In any case, it seems that each ban was made after a careful analysis and, according to the developers, it is difficult that someone could have been excluded from the game by mistake.

We remind you that, since the game is in Early Access, there are still many problems to be solved and the development team is proceeding to publish updates of TemTem with a certain frequency, such as that of the other day which has finally solved some problems related to the cooperative online.