TemTem: Cydonia plays Alpha live on Twitch today from 7.30pm

Among the live broadcasts of today on the Tey channel of Everyeye you cannot miss for any reason the one dedicated to TemTem, a particular MMO that aims to combine some of the typical mechanics of the games on Pokémon with those seen in Animal Crossing.

To play the title live stramingc will be Francesco "Cydonia" Cilurzo, who with his experience on GameFreak titles will be able to give us some first opinions on the game in live, perhaps by making a direct comparison with the recent Pokémon Sword and Shield, of which an expansion pass with two additional areas and many new creatures was recently announced to be captured.

The appointment is therefore at 19:30 on our Twitch channel and, for those who cannot be there, in the following hours on the YouTube channel Everyeye On Demand, where you can find replicas of all our live broadcasts, including Q&A.

We remind you that TemTem is still in the alpha phase and will make its debut on Steam starting from the next January 21, 2020. Anyone wishing to try the game will have to pre-order on the Valve client or try their luck by enrolling in one of the stress tests scheduled for the next few days, among which we find one this evening and another Sunday afternoon.