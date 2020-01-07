Temtem announces three free trials you can sign up for now

Share it:

Too bad things would have to go so that Temtem Do not be one of the great releases of the year and candidate for several awards throughout it. This new MMO clearly inspired by Pokémon has been manufactured in Spain and you will soon be able to try it for free before your arrival in Steam.

On the official website of the game you can sasapland up for some stress tests that will try to determine how prepared the servers are for the huge amount of curious people who will undoubtedly want to make the leap to the game when they arrive at Steam on January 21.

Just sasapland up to receive a password to redeem on Steam and that will give you access to the stress tests that will take place on January 11, 17 and 19 at different times so that everyone can be part of this first open test.

January 11 from 01:00 to 05:00 CET.

January 17 from 02:00 to 04:00 CET.

January 19 from 00:00 to 02:00 CET.

The schedules are all at dawn in our country, which is not good news for those who do not want to spend the night. Others will undoubtedly do whatever it takes to get their hands on this project ahead of time.

All content that the game will have when it reaches Steam early access will be available in these stress tests.