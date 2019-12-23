Telltale Games and the mistakes of the past: the company says enough for episodic development

Share it:

During an interview with GameDaily.biz, Jamie Ottilie explained that the new Telltale Games born after the acquisition by LCG Entertainment will change its approach to game development.

"We are continuing to create our stories episodically", begins theCEO of Telltale before adding in that regard that "the way the episodes will be published has yet to be determined. I think there is an important distinction to be made, that is, that from now on we will no longer develop our projects episodically. This means that if you see us launching the first episode of a video game, it will mean that we have already developed all the other episodes before they are even on sale ".

With this important clarification, Ottilie thus certifies the change of course implemented by the new Telltale Games to avoid the repetition of unpleasant situations such as that which occurred in the last season of the graphic adventure of The Walking Dead, whose final episodes were completed by a third party company (the team of Skybound Games) to prevent Telltale's failure to turn Clementine's post-apocalyptic epic into aeternal unfinished.

Among the new titles being developed at the digital forges of the LCG Entertainment subsidiary, we mention The Wolf Among Us Season 2 and the newly announced The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition.