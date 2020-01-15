Tellstones: King's Gambit is the new League of Legends board game

Share it:

Riot Games keep expanding your star franchise League of Legends, now as a new board game after its previous 2017 project with Mechs vs. Minions. Thus, the company responsible for MOBA most popular just announced Tellstones: King's Gambit, a new commitment to carry the formula LOL to the game tables, this time, with a bet competitive team for up to four players based on such a popular universe.

Quick team games

Thus, Tellstones: King's Gambit intends to resort to the so-called team lantern games formula, to two or four players; According to those responsible, this new board game will bet on very fast games, promoting more than ever the most dynamic competitive side.

At the moment since Riot Games they have not shown anything about the game beyond the first conceptual arts, so for now it is not known its appearance or the rules of the game beyond its commitment to two teams of one or two players. In addition, they anticipate that it is not the only board game they are preparing, so it is likely that we will soon know new details about future projects of board games based on League of Legends.

Recall that Riot Games presented recently Riot Forge, a division of the company focused on the development and publication of video games and other media such as animated series focused on League of Legends, from a fighting game to an FPS, through the RPG genre and more.

For the moment, Legends of Runeterra It is his new project that is giving more talk, with an open beta planned for this month of January.

