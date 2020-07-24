Tell Me Why: announced the release of the first episode exclusively for Xbox Game Studios

Share it:

Life is Strange authors return to office during the Xbox Games Showcase. Dontnod has indeed shown the new trailer for the new episodic adventure Tell Me Why which will be released exclusively for Xbox Game Studios.

The new trailer officially announces the first episode of the new adventure signed by Dontnod. In Tell Me Why players can experience an intimate mystery, playing as twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan, exploring the memories of their childhood made of joys but also of many complications, in a beautiful Alaskan town.

Using their supernatural bond, the twins will be able to interact with their past, choose the paths in the maze of memory to determine the future and discover the hidden secrets of their life. Tell Me Why will be divided into three chapters and the developers have already promised that they will do everything to get them out at close range.

Before leaving you to the trailer, we remind you that Tell Me Why will be released exclusively on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC starting from August 27th. On our pages you will find the preview of Tell Me Why.