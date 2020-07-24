Technology

Tell Me Why: announced the release of the first episode exclusively for Xbox Game Studios

July 23, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

Life is Strange authors return to office during the Xbox Games Showcase. Dontnod has indeed shown the new trailer for the new episodic adventure Tell Me Why which will be released exclusively for Xbox Game Studios.

The new trailer officially announces the first episode of the new adventure signed by Dontnod. In Tell Me Why players can experience an intimate mystery, playing as twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan, exploring the memories of their childhood made of joys but also of many complications, in a beautiful Alaskan town.

Using their supernatural bond, the twins will be able to interact with their past, choose the paths in the maze of memory to determine the future and discover the hidden secrets of their life. Tell Me Why will be divided into three chapters and the developers have already promised that they will do everything to get them out at close range.

READ:  Amazon: weekend discounts on EA games, from FIFA 20 and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Before leaving you to the trailer, we remind you that Tell Me Why will be released exclusively on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC starting from August 27th. On our pages you will find the preview of Tell Me Why.

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.