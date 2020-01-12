Televisa lifts the veto to the Mascabrothers and they make fun of ‘TODAY’ (VIDEO)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Two years ago The Mascabrothers were banned from TV, without any explanation or reason, however, have finally returned to the television with which they achieved fame.

Irreverent German Y Freddy Ortega they were in Today, where they received a warm welcome, but the comedians did not hesitate to mock his expulsion from the company of Emilio Azcarraga.

When Galilea Montijo He talked about all the time they had not seen them, Germán replied jokingly "About two years ago … veto".

Later, when asked about their plans for this 2020, Freddy explained that they are “Preparing a project that Televisa asked us for” and his brother added: "They bring us and they want to squeeze us."

Before the complaints, Galilea answered and in the form of mockery declared: “They are arrived and they are already complaining, return them to veto”. Comedians were not left and assured "we are going".

Similarly, German Y Freddy they talked about their individual projects, which they have had and will have, as in the world of stand up

The Mascabrothers they had an exclusive contract with TV for seven years, which ended in 2015 and that comedians always respected.

However, in 2016 the brothers were banned by the television station, since they went to Selling, immediately after his exclusivity ended.

(Video uploaded to YouTube on December 17, 2019 for Today)

It may interest you:

Miss Universe winner mocks the beauty contest and unleashes controversy (VIDEO)