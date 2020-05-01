Telenovela gallant unemployed by COVID-19 now sanitizes houses

Share it:

Raúl Coronado, who has worked in soap operas such as Vino el amor and shows like Solo para Mujeres, is unemployed and in order to obtain money he has resorted to working sanitizing houses, due to the epidemic of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Raúl Coronado, like many people on and off the show, was left without a job and resorted to work to sanitize homes to survive, says journalist Álex Kaffie.

Coronado was working on the musical play Saturday Night Fever and suspended performances in mid-March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This situation led him to ask a friend who works in the disinfection of houses for work. And so from one day to the next he went from actor to fumigator, ”Kaffie mentions in his column for a national newspaper.

Raúl went to the houses of the actors David Zepeda and José Eduardo Derbez to sanitize them, the journalist also reveals.

Raúl Coronado is originally from Mexico City and was released in the soap opera Vino el amor, where he acted with Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto.









Raúl studied at the Centro de Educación Artística (CEA) of Televisa and has been seen in other soap operas such as Una familia con suerte, Un poquito tuyo and Esperanza del corazón.