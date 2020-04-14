         Telegram shows you who has written a forwarded message: how it works and how it differs from WhatsApp

Share it:

Hoaxes and scams have found a faster way to spread than through email chains: in instant messaging applications like WhatsApp or Telegram, where they generally go through fewer controls than in social networks. Much of the blame lies with the forwarded messages, although not all applications manage them the same.

While in WhatsApp and in most applications the forwarded messages are anonymous (that is, their origin is not known), this is not the case with Telegram. There, unless the default settings have been changed, forwarded messages are linked to the account I create them.

On WhatsApp: limits and unknown origin

A week ago, WhatsApp started limiting the forwarding of messages that have already been forwarded multiple times. This type of messages, which WhatsApp differentiates with a double arrow right next to the "Forwarded" text, you can only forward to 1 chat at a time.

This new limit is a stricter version of the previous limitation of forwarding a message to up to five people at a time, and which is still present for users. normal messages or forwarded with a single arrow.

Technically it is possible to forward more people, but you must go one by one, so sending the same message to, say, 100 people, will require you to repeat the forwarding 100 times if it is a message marked as multiple forwarded or 20 times in the rest (because you can go from five to five).

On WhatsApp, forwarded messages are anonymous, so it is impossible to know who wrote the original message and, if necessary, compare the information or determine if it is a reliable source or not, beyond the phone numbers enabled to share messages with possible hoaxes with verification services recognized.

On Telegram, without limits and signed

Messages can be forwarded on Telegram without limits and are generally linked to the account that wrote them.

Telegram has chosen a completely different path in its messaging service. At the moment there are no limits on forwarding (at least, to our knowledge: we have been able to forward a message to more than 50 people), although generally forwarded messages are linked to those who wrote them.

Telegram does not differentiate between messages forwarded once or dozens of times, but the name of the person who wrote it. Tapping on the name opens your profile on Telegram, even if you don't have it on your contact list.

In the Telegram settings, in the section Privacy and security> Forwarded messages, you can choose who can forward your messages keeping the link to your account, although the option only applies to the link and not to the indicative of who wrote it.

Telegram allows you to prevent your forwarded messages from being linked back to your account, although it is not the default option

Even with this option set to No one, forwarded messages still show the name of who created them, unlike on WhatsApp. It is true, however, that these forwarded messages are sometimes shown as coming from "a user" when the account's privacy settings are so restricted that few details are shared with strangers.

Be that as it may, the default settings Telegram makes it easier to identify who has written a forwarded message, so it can be a good indication to determine if a massively shared message is legit or not, since hiding this data implies having to change the options manually, something in so not everyone gets upset.