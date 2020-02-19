Telefónica Audiovisual may order operators to block streaming websites without rights without the intervention of a judge

Share it:

According to a judgment of a commercial court in Madrid that has obtained the newspaper Cinco Días, Telefónica Audiovisual Digital may order Telefónica, Vodafone, Orange, MásMóvil and other operators blocking streaming websites without rights. We talk about websites like the old Rojadirecta, that is, websites that broadcast audiovisual content (football, series, pay TV, etc.) without having paid the rights to the owners. To do this, it will be enough to provide operators with URLs, domains and IP addresses. It will not be necessary for a judge to intervene and the blockade will have to be executed within three hours.

Operators must communicate the blockade, identify which resources have been blocked and at what exact time (day, hour and minute). Said blocking, in addition, It will be effective for three seasons, until May 25, 2022. Recall that Telefónica was made in June 2018 with the rights of football, a license that will last, precisely until 2022.





This ruling, dated February 11, is the result of a lawsuit that Telefónica Audiovisual Digital filed against the operators last November and, currently, see a list of 44 websites They are considered "pirates." Next, we reproduce the content published on the sentence in its entirety:

"Phase 3: Block, by the Internet Access Operators, access to pirated websites that Telefónica Audiovisual Digital identifies weekly related to those identified in the sixth point of the factual background, in a new list that will be sent directly by Telefónica Audiovisual Digital to Internet access Operators on a weekly basis. The blocking of the new web resources (URLS, Domains, IP Addresses) must be done under access in HTTP and HTTPS protocols, and within a maximum period of three (3) hours from the notification of the new listing. The weekly update list will be sent in general in simultaneous delivery to all Internet Access Operators, to preserve homogeneity in its execution, without identification of recipients of the mail delivery. This part of the measure will have a duration subject to the duration of three sports seasons, that is, until May 25, 2022. "

What the sentence comes to tell us is that Telefónica Audiovisual Digital will decide which pirated websites are blocked Following the "sixth point of the factual record", it will send a weekly list to the operators, including the Telefónica itself, and these will have to block access to these websites within three hours. All this backed by a judge, while there is a sentence. From Xataka we have contacted Telefónica and we will update in case we receive an answer.

A controversial sentence with many fringes

Telefónica has the emission rights of football until 2022.

Failing to read the full sentence, some lawyers like David Maeztu They have not hesitated to reflect that the text has some important gaps. From Xataka we have contacted him to explain what implications this sentence may have. Maeztu affirms that "the most interesting thing is that it is a demand that Telefónica poses, which is the owner of the rights of football until 2022, against itself and against the other operators, and that this demand has been resolved with a sentence, that I have not seen the full content beyond what has been published, because all the other operators have joined, that is to say, they agree on what the demand raises " .

The lawyer explains that "from the outset, this is like we use the judge to give us an agreement that we had previously, more than a real demand or a real conflict. "He gives us the following example:" Imagine that you and I agree that you sell me a farm for a thousand euros, but so that nobody attacks that agreement, because I demand you You and you get ready. Why have we gone to court if the court is not going to solve anything. "

According to Maeztu, "what they do in this way is to give it a legitimacy appearance, because when someone protests about this it can be said that a judge has sent it, but there really has not been a legal discussion about anything, there has been no controversy, there has been nothing. "

The question that may be asked is what will happen if Telefónica loses the emission rights in 2022, which we remember that it is up to the point where the sentence is blocked, or if another operator that is not Telefónica wants to co-acquire the rights. The lawyer affirms that "the party that is going to sell them, that is going to have to deal with the problem of fighting piracy, it will not have, say, a mechanism to defend your rights so automatically like the one that Telefónica may have, which can reach agreements with the operators. "

That, says Maeztu, "can generate competition problems in the audiovisual rights market. The reason, he continues, is that "if I have a way of preventing my signal from being pirated, in theory it would be easier for them to pay for my product or for a company that wants to compete for those rights to spend money to pursue these behaviors. that Telefónica doesn't have to do. "

Rojadirecta was one of the best known football websites without rights.

Another question that remains in the air is what options are left to the websites that are considered by Telefónica Audiovisual Digital as "pirates", since, at least we know, does not have a procedure to challenge Telefónica's decision to include them in the list and communicate them. The opinion of the lawyer is as follows:

"Imagine that there is a website that has rights outside Spain or that within what it offers, there are parties from other leagues that may have rights eventually, there are a thousand circumstances, because the rights are closely linked to the territory. As is the Internet, that can be seen from Spain, so that person (referring to Telefónica Audiovisual Digital) can say that those contents, which are not only from the Spanish league, but from other leagues, because they are not going to be seen in Spain because there is a conflict of competition, and that is not going to be validated by a judge, that is going to be decided by Telefónica Audiovisual, which is what will tell operators that this website is not seen from Spain. So, that decision how do you fight it? Because here there is a judicial proceeding of which you are not part, in which you do not intervene at any time, and they (the operators) are going to say that they are fulfilling a judicial mandate, therefore I do not know which routes can be articulate to discuss that (…) I can not go to the Commercial Court of Madrid and say that Telefónica has closed access to my website from Spain and this decision is wrong. How do you do it? Its not that easy".

From Maeztu's point of view, this decision gives Telefónica "the possibility of control the market and prevent the development of other business models which, in principle, pose competition problems. From the point of view of what Telefónica has done it is very intelligent, because it has taken advantage of a situation and has articulated it and the judge, who should have looked beyond the break-in, has accepted it. I don't know the full content of the resolution, but I think there are a number of fringes that fail. "

In addition, there is an added problem, which is that blocking uses IP addresses, and IP addresses are limited and are not the last word. Maeztu explains that if the IP address of a server is blocked and the web is moved to another hosting (thus changing its IP), the original IP is blocked and it is not known when or how it is unlocked. "That server that is used today for piracy tomorrow the provider will assign it to another person who hires it, because the IP addresses are not infinite. There is a server that when the one who is hacking does not serve it will stop use and hosting will be assigned to another person, and that person will not be able to provide service in Spain. "

How is that IP unlocked? What happens to that person who accesses a blocked IP address? What happens to the affected company? Who do you claim? From Maeztu's point of view, "there are technical and legal problems that I think they are quite evident and I don't know if they have noticed"We add to this that the definition of" pirate web "or what the judge has considered as" pirate web "or what elements of evidence Telefónica must have to justify a decision is unknown.

Finally, the question that may be asked is whether this could be considered an oligopolistic practice, and Maeztu believes that "totally, because all operators have agreed to restrict competition. In the end there has been no discussion about the merits, there has been no discussion in which someone has opposed something, but the operators have decided that they agree, and that they have raided. "