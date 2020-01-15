Telecinco premieres a comedy with a successful humor

Share it:

As Atresmedia did a few months ago with 'Small Matches', Telecinco premieres tonight a series of its own production that we could already see last year on Amazon Prime Video:'The village', an eight-episode rural comedy that comes from the hand of those responsible for' La que se avecina 'and' Aída '.

Like Alberto Caballero's veteran comedy, in 'El pueblo' we found the misadventures of a group of neighbors. This time it is about the inhabitants of Peñafría, a small town nestled in Soria that has received a flow of urban migrants.

In search of a second chance

These have come via an "ecovillage" initiative promoted by Moncho and Ruth (Santi Millán and Ingrid Rubio) who are, in fact, practically the only ones who are absolutely excited to reach a town that, to their surprise, it is not so uninhabited but a handful of inhabitants survive.

Peñafría is filled, then, with characters that they look for a second chance. Each family or couple comes to town because they have nothing more to lose, fleeing in some cases from previous life or, directly, all hope in the city has been exhausted.

So, Candide (Angel Jodrá), the mayor will see his people repopulated and rejuvenated; opinion that seem to share both the Sheep (Javier Losán) How maria (Empar Ferrer); but Arsacio (Vicente Gil), you will not see him with such good eyes … and he does something well to distrust. On the other hand among the restockers are Juanjo (Carlos Areces), a bankrupt builder who wants to recover setting up a rural hotel with his partner (María Hervás).

The cast is completed with Daniel Pérez Prada, Ruth Díaz, Raúl Fernández de Pablo, Felipe Vélez, Jairo Sánchez, Blanca Rodríguez, Elisa Drabben, Jordi Vilches and Norma Ruiz.

A success in terms of tone

Although this neighborhood approach directly reminds us of 'The one that is coming', we have something quite remote. We don't meet the excesses of the veteran comedy but with a whiter mood, and even innocent, which manages to put in a good mood.

Of course, the series of Caballero, Julián Sastre and Nando Abad abounds in the rural topic and the clash between the lives of older people of the town and the urbanites who come believing the kings of the mambo and claiming what, until then, they took for granted.

Here stands out the good cast of the series. The characters are well defined and their interpreters defend them fantastically. Carlos Areces and María Hervás give the series the most deliberately comic touch, being the most central of the entire cast. Of course, although they shine, the robaescenas are the original inhabitants of the town, with a fantastic Jodrá within their caricaturization.

Having filmed in natural settings in rural Soria also gives an amazing charm to 'El pueblo', encapsulating a light, entertaining and successful comedy.