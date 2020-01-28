Tekken World Tour and SoulCalibur World Tour are back in 2020, all the details

Share it:

Bandai Namco shared the first trailer of the third guest character to join SoulCalibur VI's roster: Haohmaru from Samurai Shodown. Haohmaru will be available with his katana with the spring 2020 DLC.

Bandai Namco Entertainment also launches its e-sports season with two world tournaments. The Tekken World Tour 2020 will make his first stop in Tokyo on April 4th and 5th with the Tekken Tokyo Masters! The SoulCalibur World Tour 2020 it started in Tokyo last weekend. These are the next dates

1. Edge Master Evo Japan 1/24 -1/26/20, Tokyo Japan Asia-Pacific

2. Critical Edge Final Round US: 3 / 20-22 (Final Round) – Georgia, US Americas

3. Edge Master The Mix Up 4 / 18- 4/19 France EMEA

4. Edge Master US: 5 / 22-24 (Combo Breaker) – Illinois, US Americas

5. Critical Edge BAM12 5/29 -5 / 31st Melbourne, Australia, Asia Pacific

6. Critical Edge US: 6 / 26-28 (CEO) – Florida, US Americas

7. Critical Edge VS Fighting UK 8/21 – 8/23 – UK, EMEA

8. Critical Edge Rev Major September Philippines, Asia Pacific

9. Critical Edge Ultimate Fighting Arena – October

Tekken 7 will also receive an update on January 28 that includes the long-awaited MyReplay & Tips feature and some balances. MyReplay & Tips is a tool that will show when players could have made a combo or special move during their match. Not only that, it will also give additional information on the style of play.