Tekken 7: Season 4 announced with a trailer, new fighters are coming

During the Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable, Bandai Namco has corroborated the speculations circulated on the net a few weeks ago by officially announcing the fourth season of content for Tekken 7, who like his other illustrious congeners – including Street Fighter 5 – does not intend to retire at all.

Season Pass 4 is currently in production and will debut with the first fighter in the course fall this year. Bandai Namco has not revealed the identity of the characters who will join the Iron Fist Tournament, but a clue could have provided it at the end of the trailer of Season 4, which we have attached at the top of this news: at the end of the movie you can clearly see the silhouette of a man on top of a Japanese temple, while in the background you can admire the Mount Fuji at sunset. The new fighter is therefore likely to come from the land of the rising sun.

Season 4 will not only introduce new characters, but also battle balance, new moves for fighters already present and will offer aimproved online experience. More details will be provided in the coming weeks, before the debut set for the autumn of 2020. Tekken 7, remember, is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.