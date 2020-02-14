Tekken 7 has sold five million copies worldwide

Share it:

Tekken 7, the last chapter of the famous hit series Bandai Namco, has proven to be an excellent success for the publisher, and therefore seems to have recovered after some not really successful episodes.

The director spoke about it Katsuhiro Harada in a post published on Twitter, where he announced that the game sold around the end of 2019 five million copies. All in all a very positive result, also considering the fact that only in July 2019 the latest report spoke of over four million games sold, so it is certainly experiencing a positive trend.

Tekken 7 it was released in the now distant 2015 on arcade cabinets in Japan, before being then also distributed on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in June 2017, and its third season is currently underway.

Just yesterday, the new patch of Tekken 7 was released, demonstrating the continued support of the developers, who weakened the new character of Leroy. Find all the latest game news on our website. If you want to learn more, you can also take a look at our review of Tekken 7.