Tekken 7, Frostpunk and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet arrive on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has officially announced that Tekken 7, Frostpunk and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet they arrive at Xbox Game Pass This January. Specifically, they will do it on the 9th and 16th, and then we offer you more details of each one of the titles as long as you have them controlled and maybe you add them to your list of “pending titles” for this year. On the other hand, we remember that we already have the complete list of titles that will reach Xbox Game Pass throughout this 2020.

The new Xbox Game Pass additives

Frostpunk: Console Edition – January 9th : a real-time strategy and survival title that raises 3 narrative campaigns that can be tackled in various ways in the playable. It presents an original approach, intense moral dilemmas and solid and effective gameplay cycles.

: a real-time strategy and survival title that raises 3 narrative campaigns that can be tackled in various ways in the playable. It presents an original approach, intense moral dilemmas and solid and effective gameplay cycles. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – January 9th : a new playable title based on the SAO anime that presents an interesting plot, a simple combat system and a cast of characters that present us with various main missions, secondary and events to complete. In addition, the title has an interesting multiplayer mode.

: a new playable title based on the SAO anime that presents an interesting plot, a simple combat system and a cast of characters that present us with various main missions, secondary and events to complete. In addition, the title has an interesting multiplayer mode. Tekken 7 – January 16: the new installment of the fighting saga of Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is a seamless title in the playable and with a large number of customization options for the characters. Despite presenting a somewhat brief and uninspired story mode, it is a great fighting title for any lover of the genre and the Tekken saga.

On the other hand, we remember that GTA V It is now available on Xbox Game Pass. Rockstar's star title left PS Now A few days ago and immediately joined the Microsoft platform, where we can already enjoy it.

Source: Microsoft