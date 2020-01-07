Tekken 7 and other great games arrive on Xbox Game Pass soon

Share it:

We don't have much more information than a simple tweet. But interesting enough to know that 2020 will be another great year for Xbox Game Pass. The fact is that it has just been announced that Tekken 7 will head the list of a few titles that will come to the service very soon. At the moment, of course, the exact date on which this will occur is unknown.

Thus, it has been confirmed that Tekken 7, Frost Punk and Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will arrive on Xbox One very soon. On the other hand, there are also a couple of titles that have been confirmed for PC. One of them is also Frost Punk. However, the other is completely different: FTL (Faster Than Light).

The latter, an independent game well recognized by both critics and the public. With him, we are faced with an experience of simulation and space exploration that allows us to live a great adventure in a galaxy that is generated randomly and in which we will find both moments of glory and bitter defeats.

From Tekken 7, little can be said at this point. Beyond that the Xbox Game Pass edition is the basic one (the title has a lot of DLC), this game puts an end to a plot arc of the saga very dear to fans. In addition, it contains all the good things about the franchise at the playable level.

Don't underestimate Frostpunk either. Which has an average of 84 in Metacritic and is developed by 11 bit studios, the creators of another hit like This War of Mine. The game proposes us to manage a city in a futuristic world and devastated by climate change. Finally, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet follows the usual mechanics of the saga to offer us a VRMMORPG with great charisma.

