Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, the identity of the last Turtle alive

For Ninja Turtle fans this is a memorable day. Announced over a year ago, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin has finally arrived in US comics. However, in this dark story, fans will only see one of the four turtles again; let’s find out who it is.

The first volume Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, the first collaboration in 25 years between the creators of the frachise Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, is finally available in the United States. This new story takes place in a bloody future in which only one of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo is still alive. The publisher IDW has kept the great secrecy onidentity of the surviving turtle, but with the publication this mystery has been solved. Who is the last Ronin?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin # 1 focuses on the protagonist’s attempt to infiltrate the island of Manhattan, where the headquarters of the Foot Clan is located, and to attack Shredder’s nephew, Oroku Hiroto. Although it has not yet been revealed how, it seems that Hiroto is responsible for the death of master Splinter and three turtles.

However, the mission fails miserably and the last Ronin tries to make amends by committing suicide with the ancient ritual of seppuku. But before he bled to death, a boy named Jones finds him in the sewers and takes him to April O’Neil. The girl, who has known turtles for too long, finds out the identity of the Last Ronin: Michelangelo. If this dark story intrigued you, here are the first plates of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.