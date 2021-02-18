Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, the grim change of the last turtle

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin led Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello towards one of the darkest futures they ever visited. In the new comic by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, three turtles have died and this sad event has changed the last of them forever.

The last turtle left alive is Michelangelo, who hardened for what happened and for the years he spent alone he has lost his joviality transforming into the sombre Last Ronin. And Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin # 2 finally reveals how this change came about.

After the events of the first release, in which the identity of the last living turtle was revealed, April O’Neil and Michelangelo they reunite after years. And during a conversation they let themselves be carried away by memories.

After his brothers died, Michelangelo found himself alone, determined to die in peace after a life of violence. But the mutation continued to keep him alive and the voices in his head suggested that it was not yet time for him to leave. Following this event, the last turtle again devoted himself to the art of fighting, trying to restore the honor of the Splinter Clan and his missing family.

This “rebirth” led Michelangelo to be the lone warrior we admired in TMNT: The Last Ronin, but in this second outing the turtle was given a second chance. Hugging April again, the Ronin will seek revenge against the Foot Clan. In the meantime, here are some plates from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.