Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: the Last Ronin, is Casey Jones still alive?

The universe of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is one of the darkest the four turtles have ever faced. The Foot Clan has taken control of a destitute and polluted New York and ordinary citizens have been driven out. The Splinter Clan itself no longer exists: only one brother is still alive.

In the first two issues of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s new story, readers discovered that Ninja Turtles have been wiped out by Oroku Hiroto, the nephew of the evil Shredder. In this dark timeline only Michelangelo survived, who was left alone and turned into an avenger, as well as the definitive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

All that remains of the family created by Master Splinter, besides Mikey himself, is April O’Neil, who has cured her old ally from some fatal injuries sustained on a suicide mission. When the turtle awakens, he finds himself in his old house located in the city sewers and after talking with the ghosts of his three brothers, who now live in his mind, is welcomed with great warmth by his friend.

But when April calls Casey to the table, Michelangelo is shocked to learn that this name it does not belong to the person he was thinking of. It is at that point that the journalist introduces her daughter, Casey Marie Jones, to the readers and the tortoise.

The original Casey Jones was the best ally of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo. Armed with his hockey stick, helped the four brothers in the battle against the Foot Clan. Although he has long since passed away, his legacy lives on through the little girl he had with April, who grew up with tales of the adventures of her father and his mutant friends.

The girl is ready to embrace the ideals of Michelangelo and his late father, but the Ronin refuses any help in his very personal mission of revenge. Will she finally be convinced by April and Casey’s influence? Meanwhile, here is the tragic end of one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.