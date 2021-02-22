Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Darkness made Michelangelo the ultimate turtle

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin he is telling a harrowing future in which Michelangelo is the last turtle still alive and is embarking on a dangerous mission driven by the desire for revenge. His only goal is to take the life of Shredder’s grandson, Oroku Hiroto.

The tragic circumstances surrounding Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s comic have led readers to meet the darkest, most furious and deadly ninja turtle ever. In fact, in the first volume of this new series Michelangelo proved to to have become a master in the use of the weapons of all his brothers. The prankster he once was is gone forever to welcome Ronin, the most skilled warrior in his family. And the Foot Clan is in grave danger.

After being rescued and healed by April, Mikey recounted how he managed to transform into a one-man army. Apparently, the mutagen that hit him at birth is continuing to transform his body, leading him to become more resilient, faster, and stronger than ever. Additionally, the Ronin began studying Master Splinter’s diary, using the information he learned to forge himself into the ultimate martial artist.

However, despite the master having taught his children that the mind controls the body, Michelagelo is blind with anger. The latest turtle admits that his mind is clouded and that he may soon lose himself due to the strong emotions stirring in him.

Michelangelo carries with him the sashes and weapons of his brothers, but not only. Their voices they haunt his psyche, making him an unpredictable and out of control warrior, ready to take down anyone who gets in his way. Here is the tragic end of one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Let’s discover the grim change of the latest turtle in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.