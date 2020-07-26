Teen Titans: Robin is mercilessly in issue 44 of the comic

Share it:

In recent weeks, an issue of Teen Titans has been sold at auction, in the meantime the saga dedicated to DC comic characters. Let's find out the official synopsis of number 44 focused on Batman's aide.

The events of the Joker War are having major repercussions worldwide for superheroes published by DC Comics. In the work written by Robbie Thompson and designed by Javier Fernandez, we witnessed the deeds of Robin, in this version secret identity of Damian Wayne, committed to taking revenge on his long-term adversaries and in particular KGBeast. Here is the official synopsis of the work: "In this issue Crush, Roadhouse, Kid Flash and Red Arrow are on the trail of Robin, determined to hunt down the criminals who have yet to pay for the crimes committed. With Batman's help, will the Teen Titans be able to reach Damian Wayne before his father does?".

The number is already available for purchase and we are sure that fans will be surprised to find out what Robin's gestures are, intent on repaying the various opponents of Batman and the others for the numerous crimes committed. The young superhero team was the protagonist of a famous animated series, broadcast on Cartoon Network and who made this group of characters known to an ever wider audience. If you are curious, we point out some pictures of the Teen Titans cartoon.