Ted Lasso Review: Apple’s winning bet

Have you ever inquired about the plot of a series and then immediately find yourself disoriented? And not from the shock of an avant-garde and intriguing plot or from a particularly structured, complex context. That disorientation deriving precisely from an almost ridiculous association of ideas, impossible to make work and unthinkable that it could really interest someone. Any serial enthusiast can easily understand such a feeling, especially during a grueling session of searching for new shows to watch. What happens, though, when you still give that title a chance by following a crazy instinct and discover a gem? A very precious gem in the case of Ted Lasso, since the new Apple production it is simply one of the best comedies of this 2020.

Fresh, varied, sometimes even unpredictable and perhaps with a small dose of irreverence, Ted Lasso starts from a surreal premise. To a cynical eye even forced beyond belief – and it would not be entirely wrong. Yet it is enough to overcome the initial obstacle to discover the immense goodness and the brand of Bill Lawrence on a project that is only superficially in appearance. In short, confirmed the first impressions of Ted Lasso, let’s go further and discover in detail this excellent Apple series.

Win or lose?

So, let’s start with just a touch of background: Ted Lasso, played by industry veteran like Jason Sudeikis, is a character born for advertising, specifically for the promo coverage of the Premier League – the top English football league – by NBC. In essence, Lasso is a promising American football coach who is suddenly hired by a Premier League team, therefore of a sport he knows nothing about. The advertisements then were nothing more than pleasant curtains on poor Ted, unaware of anything from the rules to the opponents.

And this is exactly the same storyline proposed by the series available on Apple TV +, without any kind of variation – albeit with an unexpected depth that we will not reveal. The fictional line-up AFC Richmond has a new owner, the respectable Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham), determined to change the team for too many years now mired in mediocrity. A turning point that takes the form and face of Ted Lasso, who sensationally accepts the challenge with enthusiasm, accompanied as always by his deputy Beard (Brendan Hunt).

Already in our preview we compared Ted Lasso to a bulky colossus like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Netflix and even after viewing it is a difficult comparison not to make. The reason is very trivial: Ted and Kimmy are very similar characters at the base, or fish out of water too good. This football coach transplanted into the world of football overnight has no idea what to do, he doesn’t know how to coach the team or even how such a job should be done. He does not know a single rule, during the final season he still does not understand the offside, and is horrified at the discovery of being able to draw a match.

He is totally unaware of the current balances within the locker room, of what the different roles are, of the various modules and of the infinite tactics. But this is not enough to make him give up, because there is time to learn the fundamentals, while he he is primarily interested in instilling the right spirit in his players. Ted Lasso is such an unsuspected and out-of-this-world protagonist that he publicly declares that he doesn’t care about winning or losing, but about coaching men. Winning accordingly will be just as important as creating a united locker room capable of withstanding any challenge.

Always believe in yourself

From here the best themes and moments arise, transforming Ted Lasso into a very atypical sports comedy. If you look at it carefully, in fact, you quickly see how much the football aspect is a mere outline and the main course is instead represented by universal arguments only “disguised” or declined in a sporting sense. Storyline like Roy Kent’s (Brett Goldstein), captain of the Richmond and great champion now on the avenue of the sunset, or of Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), a young talent with extraordinary potential, are indeed strongly linked to sport but they also tell universal stories.

The new one who tries tooth and nail to find his way into the world or the elderly who can no longer recognize himself without his passion, are exquisitely human stories valid in every area. Just as Sam Obisanya’s parable is universal (Toheeb Jimoh), a Nigerian footballer who struggles to fit into a new context, or even that of Nathan (Nick Mohammed), the all-rounder of the staff too shy and constantly targeted. The episodes focus on these relationships, on the intense camaraderie that a weird American with funny idioms manages to create.

In short, Ted Lasso is a series that, in disguise (or almost), chooses to tackle touching topics through a wonderful delicacy and genuineness. Identity, ambitions, divorce, personal and group growth and especially always remain faithful to oneself and one’s beliefs even in the most unfavorable environments. After all, winning is important, precisely so as not to nullify all the hard work done previously, otherwise you have to start over each time. But there are various ways to get there and giving in to pressure by giving up whatever makes us feel good is not an option. More incisive than many recent dramas that seem more interested in repeating paths already traveled and more naturally witty than far more noble comedies, Ted Lasso is, in a nutshell, a production to keep an eye on and from which we still expect a lot.

Now the foundations are laid, the second season already announced will have to avoid falling into the trap of a stale more of the same. There is still a lot to be said in the AFC Richmond dressing room, many characters reduced perhaps to a too secondary role – however due to that unexpected depth that you will discover. For now, all we can do is congratulate a surprising series and a catalog like that of Apple which is expanding month after month with an increasingly high quality offer.