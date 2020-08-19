Ted Lasso: First impressions of the extravagant comedy Apple

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A serial based on a character born for advertising. More precisely, for promos for the coverage of the Premier League – the top flight of the English football league – by NBC. It's not a story that you hear exactly every day and we're speaking in euphemisms. Yet that's what he proposed Apple for its streaming platform: a comedy centered on the character of Ted Lasso, American football coach catapulted overseas into a sport he knows nothing about. It is one of those follies that at first glance might attract almost mocking comments, but it doesn't take much to realize that the bet is particularly reasoned.

However Jason Sudeikis – face of the protagonist – is a personality with years of experience behind him and among the names behind the scenes can only stand out that of Bill Lawrence, the deus ex machina of Scrubs is Cougar Town. What if Ted Lasso remains the only Apple TV + release of August, the first three episodes, available on Apple TV + from day 14, give a glimpse a refined, enjoyable and fun product, albeit a bit derivative.

The Lasso way

As anticipated, the plot is totally centered on the reckless bet of AFC Richmond, a fictional militant formation in the English Premier League, and its new owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) to hire the emerging Ted Lasso as the new coach, after years of scorching mediocrity and mid-table positions. Too bad that the good Lasso has experience only at levels that are not really professional. And that his knowledge is limited to a very different sport.

But he, intolerant of such difficulties, enthusiastically accepts this new challenge, accompanied as always by his faithful deputy, coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) – and yes, there are much deeper and more delicate reasons that led to such a bizarre situation. A sport of which he ignores the most basic rules, a team willing to row against him, a demanding public who would only like his dismissal; all this does not serve to discourage Ted Lasso. I mean, what could possibly go wrong?

From the very first scenes a rather cumbersome comparison with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, albeit on a smaller scale. Tina Fey's brilliant Netflix comedy was all about a cast of adorable madmen unable to face reality and delusional in being so over the top. It is the same and identical concept of Ted Lasso, but applied only on the protagonist: a good-natured coach who is not interested in winning or losing, if anything, how much to transmit the right values ​​to its players. A character so good and optimistic that he doesn't see the wickedness and nastiness that surround him: from the hatred of the team to the subtle questions of the journalists and the insults of the fans.

Like Kimmy, Ted is the perfect definition of a fish out of water who, against everything and everyone, still manages to make himself understood. And, in a new context, it's an idea that continues to work, especially because the screenwriters had the correct – in our opinion – intuition not to make the more purely sporting and football aspects weigh too much. You don't have to be a fierce football fan to enjoy the exploits of Ted Lasso and his absurd misunderstandings. If that's a gamble, the odds are starting to drop considerably, as the new comedy Apple could quickly turn from gamble to certainty.