"Technical Secretary is sought in Football Club": the trolley of InfoJobs to Abidal after Messi's anger

The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu, could dismiss this Wednesday the sports director Eric Abidal, following the crisis opened by the statements of the latter in which he justified the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde referring to the players and that motivated the Leo Messi reply.

There is the circumstance that the president supported Abidal, in the eye of the hurricane for the poor management of the sports area in the winter market, at a meeting that was held in the box of the Camp Nou before Barça-Levante last Sunday.

However, everything has been triggered after the statements made by Abidal. "With Valverde many players were not satisfied or worked hard. The relationship between the coach and the costumes was good, but there are things I can smell, "said Abidal.

Leo Messi responded through his Instagram account: "It would be necessary to give names because if not "it" is dirtying everyone" Players.

Faced with this crisis in the Barça club with the uncertain future of Abidal, the job search platform InfoJobs has shared in its social networks, ironically, the position of “Technical Secretary in Soccer Club”In the city of Barcelona.

Anyone interested in being a Technical Secretary near Barcelona? 🤔 – InfoJobs (@InfoJobs) February 4, 2020

One of the main requirements of the offer is "speak well in public, always taking care of the team"Although what is most striking is the land that exceeds 300,000 euros.