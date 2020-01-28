Techland gives Dying Light: Bad Blood to all players

Share it:

A few days ago Dying Light 2 joined the long list of major releases that have seen their release date delayed in recent weeks. Now, from Techland, we try to compensate the community for the bad news with an interesting gift.

All players who have a copy of Dying light You can get free Dying Light: Bad Blood, the battle royale payment mode launched a few months ago. Perhaps with this movement you can give a second life to this proposal that did not generate the expected interest.

"As an appreciation to our amazing community we are pleased to offer you a free copy of Dying Light: Bad Blood for each survivor who wants to expand their experience with Dying Light", the developers told in the official announcement.

To get your copy just go to this link and link your PlayStation, Steam or Xbox account if you have not already done so. By doing this you will get access to the game on PC (there is no promotion for consoles).

In this game mode 12 players have the task of surviving to be the last one standing. To do this it is necessary to use the map to find weapons and improvements that allow us to gain an advantage and be able to defend ourselves against zombies that will also be present in this game mode.

At the time, this game failed to attract the necessary attention to make room for the growing battle royale offer generated by the overwhelming success of proposals such as PUBG or Fortnite against which it had nothing to do this idea, despite being interesting for more attached to the ball than Dying Light was when it came offering an experience of survival and action with touches of RPG for lovers of the undead and open worlds.